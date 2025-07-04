Russell says likelihood of leaving Mercedes "exceptionally low"

SILVERSTONE, England :George Russell said he was almost certain to stay with Mercedes next season amid increasing speculation that his old Formula One foe Max Verstappen could move to the team from Red Bull.

The Briton is out of contract at the end of this year while four-times world champion Verstappen is known to have performance clauses that could release him from a contract that runs to 2028.

"The likelihood I’m not at Mercedes next year, I think is exceptionally low," Russell told reporters ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone when quizzed again about his situation.

Verstappen is third in the standings but a huge 61 points behind McLaren's leader Oscar Piastri. Once-dominant Red Bull are fourth in the constructors' championship.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Verstappen) comes. And if he comes I’d welcome him as a team mate. But I don’t think he will," said Russell, who has had a number of clashes with the Dutch driver this season and last.

"I personally think things will continue as they are. But again until the contract is on the table on my side, and also for Kimi (Antonelli), you can never be sure."

Russell, who won in Canada last month, said he was not losing any sleep about his performance and was also pretty thick-skinned when it came to rumours.

"I’m not scared of Max. He’s obviously an amazing driver in the same way (previous teammate) Lewis (Hamilton) was an amazing driver."

Russell has been managed by Mercedes since he was 16 and pointed out that there was therefore not much negotiation to be done on his contract.

Mercedes had admitted to talks with Verstappen but more for the long term.

"I want to continue with Mercedes into the future. The fact is (team boss) Toto (Wolff) has never let me down. He’s always given me his word but he’s also got to do what’s right for his team, which includes me," said Russell.

"For me, it’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere."

The rumour mill has suggested that 18-year-old Italian rookie Antonelli could be loaned to Renault-owned Alpine, who will have Mercedes engines next year and are run by Italian Flavio Briatore.

Others have predicted a pairing of Verstappen and Antonelli as more likely.

There has also been speculation that Verstappen might take a sabbatical for a year to see how the new 2026 engines affected the pecking order, but the Dutch driver dismissed that categorically.

"No, no for sure not," he said, while not commenting on his contract or the speculation.