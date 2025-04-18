Russell says multi-year contracts mean little in the end

JEDDAH : George Russell said contract renewal talks with his Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff were ongoing, he was happy with his form and there was nothing unusual about the time it was taking.

The 27-year-old Briton, fourth in the standings after four races and a strong start to his fourth campaign with former champions Mercedes, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Mercedes expressed interest in four-times world champion Max Verstappen last year and, while team boss Toto Wolff has been supportive of his current pairing, speculation has revived as Red Bull struggles.

"Myself and Toto, we talk almost daily," Russell, who has 18-year-old Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli as team mate following the departure of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, told reporters ahead of this weekend's Saudi Grand Prix.

"So it's not like discussions have started. Discussions are just constantly ongoing but we have never done a deal prior to June.

"He's never done a deal with anyone prior to June and I don't think my situation is abnormal. I think the situation of everyone else signing a long-term deal was abnormal.

"Everyone does have their exit clauses so what you see publicised of drivers with their long-term deals, teams have exit clauses and drivers have exit clauses. If you're not performing those teams will find a way to get rid of their drivers.

"So I'm in a very happy and content position and performance is my currency."

Red Bull parted company with under-performing Sergio Perez at the end of last season despite the Mexican having signed a new contract only months earlier.

Russell finished second in Bahrain last weekend after starting the season with two third places and then a fifth in Japan. He has scored 63 of the team's 93 points so far.

"I feel like I'm performing well," said Russell. "From the mid-end of last year to this point has been consistently strong and I know personally what I'm capable off. I don't really need to prove that to anyone else."