Russell starts for Scotland against England but Graham ruled out

Flyhalf Finn Russell has been passed fit to start Saturday's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham, but wing Darcy Graham has not recovered in time and misses out on his team's bid for a record fifth successive Calcutta Cup victory.

The pair suffered concussion after colliding in the first half of the defeat by Ireland February 9.

Kyle Rowe comes in for Graham, while two other changes see the introduction of loose-forward Jamie Ritchie and prop Pierre Schoeman

"Darcy is progressing really well, he has gone to the next stage of his training but we felt this week would be too early for him," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

Ritchie will replace Matt Fagerson as the latter drops to the bench, while Schoeman is into the side for Rory Sutherland, who also among the replacements this week as Townsend opts for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

"It is a similar 23 that we have had for this year's Six Nations, the players have been working really hard at training," Townsend said. "We believe in this group and they have another chance this week to show who we are in attack and defence.

"We are going to have to bring our best rugby both sides of the ball."

Blair Kinghorn is at fullback and Duhan van der Merwe, England's scourge in recent years, on the wing to join Rowe in the back three. Huw Jones and Tom Jordan keep their partnership in the centres, while Russell teams up with scrumhalf Ben White.

Jack Dempsey is at number eight along with flankers Rory Darge and Ritchie, while Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist are in the second row.

Schoeman will pack down in the front row with prop Zander Fagerson and hooker Dave Cherry.

Townsend has enjoyed much recent success against England with a single defeat in Scotland's last seven clashes against the team they love to beat the most.

"It is one of the most historic fixtures in our sport and the result means a lot," the coach said of the oldest international fixture in the sport. "We play for a separate trophy (Calcutta Cup) and is the fixture our supporters look forward to more than others.

"They (England) have played consistently well for a while. They have started the season really well and will be very confident."

Team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Rowe, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Tom Jordan, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (co-captain), 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge (co-captain), 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Dave Cherry, 1-Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Gregor Brown, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Stafford McDowall.