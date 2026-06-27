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Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
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Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes

Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell in action during qualifying REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell in action during practice REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second place Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and third place Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Russell takes pole for Austrian GP as Verstappen crashes
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during qualifying REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
27 Jun 2026 11:42PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2026 11:43PM)
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SPIELBERG, Austria, June 27 : Briton George Russell put Mercedes on pole position on Saturday for Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix, as Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished closely behind him.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli took fourth place on Sunday's grid as his Mercedes team continued their streak of securing pole position for the eighth race in a row.

Russell, who also took pole at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks, came under investigation for a potential double-yellow flag violation as Max Verstappen crashed out while the Briton was finishing his final lap which put him ahead of Leclerc.

However, the investigation was later waved off.

"It was a single yellow and should be okay," Russell said in his post-qualifying interview.

Source: Reuters
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