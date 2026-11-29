DOHA, Nov 28 : George Russell found speed when it mattered to beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Newly-crowned Formula One champion Antonelli had been fastest in all three practice sessions but was frustrated to end up 0.128 seconds slower than Russell with Mercedes locking out the front row under the floodlights at Lusail.

McLaren's 2025 world champion Lando Norris was third fastest with Australian teammate Oscar Piastri fourth. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar outqualified teammate Max Verstappen, winner of the last three Qatar races, with the pair set to line up fifth and sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified seventh with seven-time champion teammate Lewis Hamilton ninth and behind Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, whose teammate Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

"The car has been absolutely brilliant this weekend. From the first lap in practice we were really quick," said Russell, who is still fighting to finish second overall in the standings with two races remaining.

"But all sessions I was just behind Kimi - FP1, FP2, FP3. But come Q1 (the first phase of qualifying) I had a really good feeling with the car and it's great to be back on pole. It's been a while."

The pole was the Briton's sixth of the season but first since Azerbaijan in September.

Russell was fastest in all three phases of qualifying but Antonelli sounded irritated over the team radio to be first on track for the final flying lap with Russell going out behind him and on provisional pole.

"Why did you send me first?" he asked race engineer Peter Bonnington, who told him to just focus on the lap.

"We need to talk about this because if I please ask something, please do it," the 20-year-old Italian, Formula One's youngest ever champion, said later with Bonnington promising to talk about it later.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)