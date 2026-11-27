Nov 26 : George Russell described his latest spat with Max Verstappen as "quite amusing" and said he wanted to fight the Red Bull driver on the track rather than engage in any war of words off it.

Mercedes driver Russell and four-time Formula One champion Verstappen have an animosity dating back years that flared in Las Vegas last week when Russell accused the Dutch driver of trying to "screw" him on track and was then dealt a stinging post-race putdown by the jubilant winner.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the season's penultimate Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit, his first appearance since Las Vegas, Russell said it had all been avoidable, unnecessary and not something he wanted to continue.

"I don't really have much to say," he said when asked what was really going on between the two. "You know, it was quite amusing I found some of the comments post-race.

"But at the end of the day he drove an incredible race and won it. So he can afford to say what he wants really. And from my side, yeah, moving on."

HAD A BIT OF A LAUGH

Russell and Verstappen had fought for the lead in Las Vegas but the Briton's hopes of snatching a late win vanished when he hit the barriers while trying to pass teammate Kimi Antonelli with two laps to go.

Verstappen did not attempt to hide his delight, suggesting it was karma for Russell and that his rival for the championship runner-up slot behind Mercedes' newly-crowned champion Antonelli was just not on the same level.

Russell said he stood by what he had said but had to accept that Verstappen was the winner on the day.

"I'm sure he had a bit of a laugh about that and that was reasonably amusing," he added. "So from my side, just a new race weekend and try and focus on the driving and move on."

The Briton said it was not a "war of words off track" but he may have been "too open and honest with the media" and the "biggest takeaway" from last weekend was to remember he was speaking to millions of people through just one television camera.

"The competition is on track and I think that's where I want to have the battles, want to have the fights," he said. "I respect Max immensely for his driving talents and everything he's achieved on track and that's that really.

"You don't need to agree with one another," he added later. "I'm not looking to be best mates with anybody on the grid. I'm just working and looking and fighting to win."

Russell said both championships being won meant his appetite for risk was probably set too high, with the driver having little to lose other than a podium that would ultimately be of little importance.

"If that was race one of the season, there's no way I would have gone for that move with two laps remaining," explained Russell. "But two races to go, I kind of wanted to go for it."