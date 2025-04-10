Russell warns of FIA instability after Reid quits

SAKHIR, Bahrain :Mercedes driver George Russell voiced concern about instability at Formula One's governing body after Robert Reid quit as the FIA deputy president for sport on Thursday in a row over governance.

Reid, a Scot and world championship-winning former rally co-driver, had been a prominent member of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's team before he and Motorsport UK boss David Richards clashed with the Emirati over statute changes.

Ben Sulayem is expected to seek re-election for a further four years in December and currently has no declared opponent, although there has been speculation about one emerging.

Richards, a powerful figure in motorsport as an ex-F1 and rally team boss as well as former chairman of Aston Martin and 1981 world rally champion co-driver, is 72 and ineligible due to his age.

Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) said Reid, 59, had written to explain his actions and added he was sad to see him leave.

"Unfortunately, every time we hear some news from that side of the sport, it's not really a big surprise," he told reporters at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It's like, what's next? So, yes, it is a shame to see, and hopefully we get more stability sooner than later.

"Ultimately, you get to a point now where these things are happening so often, as drivers we were trying to get involved in the past and it didn't really make much headroom, and things seem to continuously be going in an unstable direction."

Reid, who was co-driver to the late 2001 world rally champion Richard Burns, is the latest in a list of senior departures from the FIA that includes former chief executive Natalie Robyn.

"The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges," Robyn told the BBC.

"I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution," she added.

Reid said in his resignation statement that he had witnessed a "steady erosion" of principles he had promised to uphold.

"Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent," he added.

"My resignation is not about personalities; it is about principles. Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent, and member-driven. I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values."

The FIA thanked Reid for his contribution and said it had "exceptionally robust corporate governance policies" in place to ensure rules, practices and processes were adhered to.

Ben Sulayem is due to attend F1 meetings and the grand prix at Sakhir, with Richards also expected to be in the paddock and seeking a meeting.

Richards wrote an open letter to Motorsport UK members on Wednesday referring to "a shift of the moral compass" at the FIA leadership.