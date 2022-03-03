Logo
Russia calls ban on its athletes 'monstrous'
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, Feb 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

03 Mar 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 07:50PM)
MOSCOW : Russia on Thursday (Mar 3) condemned as a "disgrace" a last-minute decision to ban its athletes from the Paralympic Games in Beijing to punish it for its actions in Ukraine.

"The situation is monstrous, of course. This is a disgrace for the International Paralympic Committee," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"We strongly condemn the International Paralympic Committee for this decision."

The IPC said earlier that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be barred from the Games which open on Friday.

Source: Reuters/fh

