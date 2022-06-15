Logo
Sport

Russian and Belarusian players allowed to compete at US Open

A person looks on from a terrace as fans who show their proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) returned to the USTA Billie King National Tennis Center on the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament, in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

15 Jun 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 01:51AM)
Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the US Open this year but only as neutrals, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday (Jun 14), a decision that stands in stark contrast to Wimbledon which banned them.

Wimbledon's move to ban them from the tournament which begins later this month prompted the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours to strip the grasscourt Grand Slam of its ranking points.

The decision prevents players such as men's world number one Daniil Medvedev of Russia from playing at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) but the USTA said Russian and Belarusian players would be welcome at Flushing Meadows.

"Alongside the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA, which owns and operates the US Open, has previously condemned, and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia," the USTA said.

"The USTA ... supported the banning of the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations from the ITF, and therefore all international team competitions, and the directive for players from those countries to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions."

Players from the two countries were allowed to play at the French Open.

AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said in April that British government guidance did not allow players to compete at the tournament based on their rankings.

He said there were two available options - declining entries, or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players, adding that they made the "most responsible decision possible in the circumstances".

"We recognise that each organisation has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect their decisions," the USTA added.

"Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open."

The ATP and WTA have themselves banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a 'special operation', but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.

The main draw at the US Open begins on Aug 29.

Source: Reuters

