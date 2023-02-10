Logo
Sport

Russian, Belarusian dissidents could compete in Olympics as refugees, says Polish sports minister
Sport

Russian, Belarusian dissidents could compete in Olympics as refugees, says Polish sports minister

Russian, Belarusian dissidents could compete in Olympics as refugees, says Polish sports minister

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Minister of Sports and Tourism, Kamil Bortniczuk, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Warsaw, Poland February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

10 Feb 2023 10:18PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 10:18PM)
WARSAW : Creating a team of refugees which would allow some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete could be the basis of a compromise on the question of banning these countries from the games, the Polish sports minister said on Friday.

"It may be a compromise for the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to create a team of refugees, which could include people of Russian and Belarusian nationality who are dissidents," Kamil Bortniczuk told a news conference.

Source: Reuters

