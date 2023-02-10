Russian, Belarusian dissidents could compete in Olympics as refugees, says Polish sports minister

WARSAW : Creating a team of refugees which would allow some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete could be the basis of a compromise on the question of banning these countries from the games, the Polish sports minister said on Friday.

"It may be a compromise for the IOC (International Olympic Committee) to create a team of refugees, which could include people of Russian and Belarusian nationality who are dissidents," Kamil Bortniczuk told a news conference.