Russian clubs appeal UEFA decision to bar them from European competition
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play Off First Leg - Zenit St Petersburg v Real Betis - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - February 17, 2022 Zenit St Petersburg's Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

13 May 2022 09:21PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 09:21PM)
Four Russian Premier League clubs, including champions Zenit St Petersburg, said on Friday they had filed an appeal against UEFA's decision to bar Russian clubs from European competition next season.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia would have no affiliated teams participating in its club competitions in the 2022-23 season due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"Zenit Football Club are supported in this action by FC Dynamo Moscow, FC Sochi and PFC CSKA Moscow in appealing against the decision of UEFA, and respectfully request this appeal to CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) be dealt with expeditiously," Zenit said in a statement.

The Lausanne-based court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UEFA decision also prompted Nike to terminate its kit sponsorship with Spartak Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation designed to degrade its neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sanctions on Russia and provided Ukraine with military support in response.

Source: Reuters

