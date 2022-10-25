Russian court starts hearing appeal of jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner

KRASNOGORSK, Russia : A Russian court on Tuesday began hearing an appeal by U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner against her conviction and nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs.

Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, where Griner was represented by her lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov. Griner was taking part via video link.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony.