Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russian court starts hearing appeal of jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russian court starts hearing appeal of jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner

Russian court starts hearing appeal of jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appears on screens via video link from the detention centre before a court hearing to consider an appeal against her prison sentence, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, Russia October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

25 Oct 2022 04:21PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 04:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KRASNOGORSK, Russia : A Russian court on Tuesday began hearing an appeal by U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner against her conviction and nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs.

Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, where Griner was represented by her lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov. Griner was taking part via video link.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.