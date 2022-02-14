Logo
Russian figure skating federation praises CAS decision allowing Valieva to compete -RIA
2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during training. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

14 Feb 2022 02:33PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 02:33PM)
MOSCOW : The Russian figure skating federation (RFSF) on Monday praised a decision by sport's top court CAS to allow Kamila Valieva to compete in the women's single skating at the Beijing Olympics, the RIA news agency reported.

RFSF President Alexander Gorshkov described the court's decision as a "triumph of common sense and justice", RIA reported.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it had upheld the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift a ban on the 15-year-old, who tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25, in a statement released on its website on Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

