Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russian Gabashvili banned for 20 months for doping offence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russian Gabashvili banned for 20 months for doping offence

Russian Gabashvili banned for 20 months for doping offence

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili serves to Viktor Troicki of Serbia during their mens' singles semi-finals at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

20 Nov 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Russian player Teymuraz Gabashvili has been banned for 20 months following an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who reached a career high 43rd in the world in 2016, was tested at a Challenger event in Almaty, Kazakhstan in June and his urine sample was found to contain furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substance list.

"Mr. Gabashvili admitted the violation and agreed to a period of ineligibility of 20 months under Programme Article 10.8.2. The period of ineligibility starts on the date of the decision, i.e. 18 November 2021," a statement said.

Gabashvili will lose ranking points and prize money from the Almaty Challenger but can keep them from the following tournaments until his sanction begins as it was found he had gained no competitive advantage.

Furosemide is a diuretic often used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure and fluid build-up.

Gabashvili twice reached the fourth round at the French Open, in 2010 and 2015.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us