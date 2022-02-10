Russian paper says figure skater Valieva tested positive for angina drug

MOSCOW: Russian newspaper RBC reported on Wednesday that star figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for Trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina, at the Beijing Olympics.
The newspaper did not identify its sources.
The news broke late at night in Beijing. Reuters attempted to reach the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) chef de mission for comment but his phone was not answering.
The Russian Olympic Committee earlier declined to comment on reports that Valieva, 15, a member of the winning Russian ensemble in the figure skating team event on Monday, had returned a positive test.
Trimetazidine is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of metabolic modulators and is prohibited both in and out of competition.
