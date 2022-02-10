Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russian paper says figure skater Valieva tested positive for angina drug
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russian paper says figure skater Valieva tested positive for angina drug

Russian paper says figure skater Valieva tested positive for angina drug
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)
Russian paper says figure skater Valieva tested positive for angina drug
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after her performance. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)
10 Feb 2022 01:58AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 02:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian newspaper RBC reported on Wednesday that star figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for Trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina, at the Beijing Olympics.

The newspaper did not identify its sources.

The news broke late at night in Beijing. Reuters attempted to reach the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) chef de mission for comment but his phone was not answering.

The Russian Olympic Committee earlier declined to comment on reports that Valieva, 15, a member of the winning Russian ensemble in the figure skating team event on Monday, had returned a positive test.

Trimetazidine is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of metabolic modulators and is prohibited both in and out of competition.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Beijing Winter Olympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us