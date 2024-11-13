Russia's Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP calendar

World number four Daniil Medvedev said the ATP Tour calendar needs to be refocused around the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events with the lower-tier ATP 250 tournaments moved to an optional slot later in the year.

Several players have voiced concerns over the calendar, with four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz saying the tight schedule makes it difficult to stay motivated throughout the year and increases the risk of injuries.

From next season, seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events will be held across 12 days, a decision which was criticised by Stefanos Tsitsipas last week.

"This year I only tried to play big tournaments," Medvedev told reporters after his win over Alex De Minaur at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

"I think there should be more bigger, important tournaments, which should be like, 'Okay, these are the tournaments where we define who is going to be top 10, like Masters 1000.'

"You play good in them, you will be there. The schedule should somehow be around them."

Reuters has contacted the ATP Tour for comment.

Medvedev suggested staging the top tournaments earlier in the year, adding: "Then you put all the 250s after for people that want to continue playing.

"If you're good enough, you finish the season in whatever, October, play in Masters. Doesn't matter. Don't count the tournaments after. If you still feel like you need more points for Australian Open or more matches, you do it after."