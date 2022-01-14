Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Russia's Valieva sets world record in short programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russia's Valieva sets world record in short programme

Russia's Valieva sets world record in short programme

Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia - January 13, 2022 Russian Figure Skating Federation's Kamila Valieva in action during the women's short program REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

14 Jan 2022 01:34AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 02:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's Kamila Valieva broke her own world record with a nearly flawless short programme at the European championships in Estonia on Thursday, reinforcing her status as a gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics.

The 15-year-old, who also holds the world records in the free skate and combined total, scored 90.45 - more than three points higher than the record she set at the Rostelecom Cup in November.

Valieva cleanly landed a triple Axel to open her programme before executing a triple flip and a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

Valieva finished more than 14 points ahead of Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, who sits in second with 76.25. Russia's Alexander Trusova was third with 75.13 points.

Valieva and 23 other top European figure skaters will compete in the free skate on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us