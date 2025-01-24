Russo double leads Tigre to 3-0 win over Velez

BUENOS AIRES :Ignacio Russo's double and a goal from Martin Ortega led Tigre to a 3-0 victory over Argentine champions Velez Sarsfield in the Primera Division on Thursday.

Russo struck early, converting Nahuel Banegas' cross three minutes into the game, and added a second six minutes later after latching onto a rebound and slotting past goalkeeper Tomas Marchiori.

On the half-hour mark, defender Joaquin Garcia suffered a serious right ankle injury in a challenge with Benegas and was taken off in an ambulance.

Tigre kept on pressing and Ortega sealed the win shortly after the break, beating Marchiori to the far post.

The match marked the debut of Velez coach Sebastian Dominguez, who left Tigre to take over from Gustavo Quinteros this month prompting the fans to chant against their former manager.

"I have always been grateful to the Tigres fans. With the team I tried to give the best I had. Today I'm at Velez and I have to focus on the club. Whoever has taken offence will have their reasons, but that's beyond what I can do," Dominguez told a press conference.

"We still don't know the medical update on Garcia's injury, but we'll keep you posted," the manager added.