Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United

04 Jul 2023 11:48PM (Updated: 05 Jul 2023 12:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England striker Alessia Russo has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

"We are delighted to confirm that Alessia Russo has joined us on a permanent deal," Arsenal said in a statement.

Russo, who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Lionesses and was part of the team that won last year's European Championship on home soil, is preparing for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which begins on Jul 20.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.