Russo to leave Manchester United
Russo to leave Manchester United

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Prenton Park, Birkenhead, Britain - May 27, 2023 Manchester United's Alessia Russo shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington

16 Jun 2023 06:17PM
Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United upon the expiry of her contract at the end of the month, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 24-year-old England forward joined United in 2020 and has made 59 appearances in all competitions for United, netting 26 times.

Her contributions were pivotal in United's success during the 2022-23 season, where the Marc Skinner's side finished second in the Women's Super League and secured qualification for the Champions League for the first time.

"Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future," United said in a statement.

Russo, who won the European Championships with England last year, is liked to a move to Arsenal. According to British media, Arsenal had made a record bid for Russo earlier this year but were rejected by United.

Source: Reuters

