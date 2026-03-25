Russo on target as Arsenal earn 3-1 win over Chelsea in Women's Champions League

March 24 : Alessio Russo netted her eighth goal in the Women's Champions League this season as holders Arsenal thumped London rivals Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Gunners roared into an early lead as Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius, who scored the only goal of last season's final against Barcelona, headed the opener from Katie McCabe's free kick in the 22nd minute.

Arsenal went in 2-0 up at the break thanks to a superb long-range strike from England winger Chloe Kelly, but Chelsea's Lauren James lashed an even better effort into the top corner in the 66th minute to reduce the deficit.

With the wind howling around the Emirates Stadium and the rain pouring down, Russo restored Arsenal's two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg as she latched on to a Blackstenius pass and steered the ball past Hannah Hampton.

Earlier in the evening, a deflected Lineth Beerensteyn shot gave German side VfL Wolfsburg a 1-0 win over eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais ahead of next week's second leg in France.