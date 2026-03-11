Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout

MADRID, March 10 : Atletico Madrid tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in a stunning first-half blitz on Tuesday, powering to a 5-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb in London.

The visitors' 22-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a night to forget on his first appearance since October and only his third of the season.

Two costly errors from the Czech helped Atletico race into a commanding lead and he was substituted in the 17th minute by manager Igor Tudor immediately after Atletico's third goal.

Marcos Llorente struck after six minutes when Kinsky slipped while playing the ball out and Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 14th when Micky van de Ven also lost his footing.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A minute later Julian Alvarez walked in the third after Kinsky miscued a clearance, the earliest a team has gone three goals up in a Champions League knockout match.

After Kinsky was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario, Atletico added a fourth when Robin Le Normand's header crossed the line following a rebound from Griezmann's free kick. Tottenham defender Pedro Porro reduced the deficit after 26 minutes.

Alvarez then raced from his own half to score the hosts' fifth goal in the 55th before Dominic Solanke punished an error by Atletico keeper Jan Oblak which gifted Spurs a second goal.

"We're very happy with the win and the three-goal lead, but there are still 90 minutes left to play on their home turf,” Alvarez told Movistar Plus.

"We know what this competition is like. Every detail counts, it's not going to be easy, but we want to be in the quarter-finals."

ATLETICO SEIZE CONTROL

Diego Simeone's Atletico side needed barely a quarter of an hour at the Metropolitano stadium to seize control, scoring three times in nine chaotic minutes as Premier League strugglers Spurs unravelled in spectacular fashion.

The rout began in the sixth minute when Kinsky slipped onto his backside while attempting to play out from the back, gifting possession to Alvarez. The Argentine squared for Llorente, who steered a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Eight minutes later, defender Van de Ven also lost his footing trying to control a routine pass, leaving Griezmann free to burst into the area and drill a low shot past Kinsky.

A minute later Kinsky completely fluffed a first-time clearance from a back-pass, allowing Alvarez to stroll the ball into an unguarded net.

Atletico's three goals marked the earliest a team has gone three ahead in a Champions League knockout match, and the damage was far from complete.

Tudor reacted by sending on regular keeper Vicario, but the Italian had little time to settle.

In the 22nd minute he pushed out a Griezmann free kick only as far as Le Normand, whose close-range header was initially clawed away before the referee, alerted by goal-line technology, awarded Atletico their fourth goal.

TOTTENHAM TRY TO RESPOND

To their credit, Spurs responded swiftly. Porro surged down the right in the 26th minute, collected a lateral pass from Richarlison and fired past Oblak to reduce the arrears.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero then struck the post with a header from a corner before halftime as the visitors sought another lifeline, while Griezmann sliced wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Any hope of a sustained Spurs comeback was extinguished 10 minutes after the break. With the away side committed forward, Atletico broke at speed from a defensive corner.

Griezmann's delightful touch released Alvarez from inside his own half and the forward sprinted clear before sliding a low finish beyond Vicario for his second and Atletico's fifth.

There was still time for another twist.

In the 76th minute Oblak miscontrolled the ball while attempting to play out from the back, presenting halftime substitute Solanke with possession and the striker rifled home to give Spurs the faintest glimmer of hope.

Yet the evening belonged emphatically to Atletico, who carry a three-goal advantage into next week's return leg in London after a display that punished every Tottenham misstep.