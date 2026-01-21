Ruthless Gauff cruises past Danilovic into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 : Third seed Coco Gauff beat Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-2 to move into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, denying the Serbian the chance to knock out a second American Grand Slam champion after she eliminated Venus Williams.

Gauff made quick work of Danilovic in 77 minutes at a sunny Margaret Court Arena to book a third-round encounter with compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Danilovic's chances of beating Gauff looked slim after just 22 minutes when the American surged out of the blocks to consolidate two early breaks and lead 5-0.

The Serbian attempted to impose herself by taking risks from the baseline, but the strategy quickly unravelled as unforced errors spilled from her racket under relentless pressure.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Trying to go toe-to-toe and hit through Gauff proved a fruitless endeavour, although Danilovic found some success when she mixed in the drop shot and ventured forward behind her serve.

Gauff, by contrast, was composed and clinical, leaving Danilovic short of breath between points by sending her sprinting from corner to corner.

There was a flicker of relief when Danilovic finally got on the board after Gauff's fourth double fault gifted her a game.

The respite was short-lived, however, as Danilovic returned the favour with her first double fault on set point.

Gauff showed no signs of easing off in the second set and secured another early break to go 3–0 ahead.

Danilovic summoned all her resolve in a gruelling 10-minute service game to get on the board, but it did little to stall Gauff's momentum.

After Danilovic saved one match point, Gauff converted a fifth break point to seal the match.