Ruthless Gauff cruises past Danilovic into Australian Open third round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jan 19, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff of United States in action against Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Serbia's Olga Danilovic after winning her second round match REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
21 Jan 2026 01:30PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 02:16PM)
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 : Third seed Coco Gauff beat Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-2 to move into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, denying the Serbian the chance to knock out a second American Grand Slam champion after she eliminated Venus Williams.

Gauff made quick work of Danilovic in 77 minutes at a sunny Margaret Court Arena to book a third-round encounter with compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Danilovic's chances of beating Gauff looked slim after just 22 minutes when the American surged out of the blocks to consolidate two early breaks and lead 5-0.

The Serbian attempted to impose herself by taking risks from the baseline, but the strategy quickly unravelled as unforced errors spilled from her racket under relentless pressure.

Trying to go toe-to-toe and hit through Gauff proved a fruitless endeavour, although Danilovic found some success when she mixed in the drop shot and ventured forward behind her serve.

Gauff, by contrast, was composed and clinical, leaving Danilovic short of breath between points by sending her sprinting from corner to corner.

There was a flicker of relief when Danilovic finally got on the board after Gauff's fourth double fault gifted her a game.

The respite was short-lived, however, as Danilovic returned the favour with her first double fault on set point.

Gauff showed no signs of easing off in the second set and secured another early break to go 3–0 ahead.

Danilovic summoned all her resolve in a gruelling 10-minute service game to get on the board, but it did little to stall Gauff's momentum.

After Danilovic saved one match point, Gauff converted a fifth break point to seal the match.

Source: Reuters
