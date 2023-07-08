Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ruthless Jabeur knocks out China's Bai in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ruthless Jabeur knocks out China's Bai in 45 minutes at Wimbledon

Ruthless Jabeur knocks out China's Bai in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her second round match against China's Zhuoxuan Bai REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ruthless Jabeur knocks out China's Bai in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur shakes hands with China's Zhuoxuan Bai after winning her second round match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ruthless Jabeur knocks out China's Bai in 45 minutes at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her second round match against China's Zhuoxuan Bai REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
08 Jul 2023 02:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tunisian Ons Jabeur made quick work of Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan with a 6-1 6-1 victory in 45 minutes to move into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Jabeur is looking to go one step further at Wimbledon this year after losing the final in 2022 and the sixth seed was flawless with attacking shots that sent her opponent scrambling.

In front of a half-empty Court One, Jabeur barely needed to get out of third gear to outclass Bai, who struggled to match her stroke for stroke as her unforced error count climbed with every game.

Bai also slipped and fell in the opening set while chasing a drop shot but was quickly back on her feet to scattered applause.

However, Jabeur showed no mercy and sealed victory on her first match point with a deft lob at the net.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.