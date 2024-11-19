Ruthless Japan beat China to move to brink of World Cup qualification

XIAMEN: A ruthless Japan moved to the brink of qualifying for their eighth straight World Cup after beating old rivals China 3-1 away from home on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Headers from Koki Ogawa and Ko Itakura put runaway group leaders Japan two goals up at half-time before Lin Liangming pulled one back for China early in the second half.

Ogawa snuffed out China's hopes of a comeback with his second of the game six minutes later in front of a vociferous crowd of 45,000 in Xiamen.

Japan were playing their first senior international in China in nine years and there is a long history of rivalry between the two countries.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Xiamen Egret Stadium, where around 750 Japan fans were expected to be in attendance.

Loud booing greeted the Japanese national anthem before kick-off and the game was briefly stopped in the first half when a fan invaded the pitch.