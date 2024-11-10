Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as breakaway goals by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester City's earlier defeat was the perfect pre-match tonic for Liverpool and Nunez's 20th minute strike following a lightning counter-attack set the tone at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made some vital saves to preserve his side's lead but Salah raced clear in the 84th minute to wrap up the points and maintain their sensational start to the season under new manager Arne Slot.

They have won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season.

Slot's side have 28 points from 11 games with reigning champions City on 23. Villa's third league defeat of the season leaves them down in eighth place with 18 points.