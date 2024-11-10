Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa

Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2024 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2024 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara reacts after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2024 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2024 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 9, 2024 Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa in action with Liverpool's Luis Diaz REUTERS/Molly Darlington
10 Nov 2024 06:00AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2024 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as breakaway goals by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester City's earlier defeat was the perfect pre-match tonic for Liverpool and Nunez's 20th minute strike following a lightning counter-attack set the tone at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made some vital saves to preserve his side's lead but Salah raced clear in the 84th minute to wrap up the points and maintain their sensational start to the season under new manager Arne Slot.

They have won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season.

Slot's side have 28 points from 11 games with reigning champions City on 23. Villa's third league defeat of the season leaves them down in eighth place with 18 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement