Ruthless Morocco break Canadian hearts to reach World Cup quarters

"It's a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," said Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

"We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive, they played a top match.

"It was no surprise for us, but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us, that was the key."

The scoreline was tough on Canada, who were the better side until the opening goal in front of a crowd of 68,777 as they sought to extend what was already a historic run.

Marsch said: "What a privilege our fans have had to root on a team like this - that goes after the game, does not play defensive.

"We have to be in these situations more and more and find ways to succeed, and we have to build from that.

"As good as Morocco are, I'd rather be us. I'm really proud of our guys. We went after the game and they are really hurting right now, but I couldn't be prouder."

Canada came into the contest in uncharted territory, having won a World Cup match and then a knockout game for the first time to get to the last 16.

They were clear underdogs and their fans were outnumbered by Morocco supporters at the air-conditioned Houston Stadium.