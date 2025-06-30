Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Ruthless PSG cruise past Inter Miami 4-0 to reach Club World Cup quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ruthless PSG cruise past Inter Miami 4-0 to reach Club World Cup quarters

Ruthless PSG cruise past Inter Miami 4-0 to reach Club World Cup quarters
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Paris St Germain v Inter Miami CF - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 29, 2025 Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi in action with Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Ruthless PSG cruise past Inter Miami 4-0 to reach Club World Cup quarters
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Paris St Germain v Inter Miami CF - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 29, 2025 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma in action as he makes a save from Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
30 Jun 2025 02:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Georgia :Joao Neves scored twice as Paris St Germain swept aside Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 4-0 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday to secure their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with ruthless efficiency.

The French side asserted their dominance within six minutes, with Neves moving unmarked to the far post to power home a precise header from a free kick. Neves doubled PSG's lead in the 39th minute following a well-worked attack involving Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz.

Any hopes of a Miami comeback were extinguished in the first half as Messi and company barely got a look in, and their misery deepened further when Tomas Aviles scored an own goal before Achraf Hakimi added a fourth on the stroke of halftime.

The Champions League winners march on towards the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement