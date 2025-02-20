Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot

PARIS : Paris St Germain cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a crushing 7-0 home victory over fellow French side Brest in their knockout phase playoff second leg on Wednesday to secure a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Following PSG’s 3-0 away win in the first leg, both teams started slowly, showing little urgency or a clear game plan with the hosts fully in control of the tie.

Bradley Barcola broke the deadlock for PSG after 20 minutes and shortly before halftime Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead with a tap-in from a tight angle.

Vitinha made it three just before the hour mark and Desire Doue added the fourth.

Nuno Mendes grabbed PSG's fifth, Goncalo Ramos added a sixth and Brest's humiliation was complete four minutes from time when Senny Mayulu became the seventh PSG player to score and complete the rout.