Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot

Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2025 Paris St Germain's Vitinha in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2025 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their second goal past Brest's Gregoire Coudert REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2025 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
20 Feb 2025 06:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Paris St Germain cruised into the Champions League last 16 with a crushing 7-0 home victory over fellow French side Brest in their knockout phase playoff second leg on Wednesday to secure a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Following PSG’s 3-0 away win in the first leg, both teams started slowly, showing little urgency or a clear game plan with the hosts fully in control of the tie.

Bradley Barcola broke the deadlock for PSG after 20 minutes and shortly before halftime Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead with a tap-in from a tight angle.

Vitinha made it three just before the hour mark and Desire Doue added the fourth.

Nuno Mendes grabbed PSG's fifth, Goncalo Ramos added a sixth and Brest's humiliation was complete four minutes from time when Senny Mayulu became the seventh PSG player to score and complete the rout.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement