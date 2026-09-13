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Ruthless Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim first US Open crown
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Ruthless Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim first US Open crown

Ruthless Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim first US Open crown
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her women's singles final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ruthless Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim first US Open crown
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina embraces Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at the net after winning the final match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Ruthless Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim first US Open crown
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke
13 Sep 2026 06:42AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2026 06:52AM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 12 : Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating performance to dethrone two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 win in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, earning a third Grand Slam crown to accompany her ascent to world number one.

The Russian-born Kazakh's icy composure on the grand stage helped her snap Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied the Belarusian the chance to emulate Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three straight New York titles.

An ankle injury had threatened to derail Rybakina's campaign even before the tournament started, but the 27-year-old shrugged off those concerns to add the U.S. Open title to her Australian Open triumph this year and Wimbledon success in 2022.

Saturday's title showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium had all the ingredients of a classic between the top two in the rankings and though Sabalenka brought late aggression, Rybakina was typically unruffled and prevailed to pocket the $5.5 million prize.

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Dressed in a yellow-and-black outfit that evoked a bee, Rybakina produced some stinging groundstrokes but was unable to make the early pressure count as Sabalenka unleashed big serves to hold firm in the pair's third Grand Slam final meeting.

The second seed drew first blood to go ahead 3-2 following a Sabalenka double fault, with the frustrated Belarusian earning a code violation immediately afterwards for launching a ball high into the stands of the main showcourt.

Sabalenka's irritation became increasingly evident with each missed shot and squandered opportunity, in stark contrast to the trademark calm etched on Rybakina's face as the Kazakh tightened her grip on the opening set and clinched it with a tight hold.

A sudden drop-off in Rybakina's level midway through the second set gave the 28-year-old Sabalenka hope, and she produced a delicate drop shot and a stunning backhand crosscourt winner en route to forcing a deciding set.

Sabalenka let out a huge roar after another backhand winner to hold in a tight opening game of the third set.

However, Rybakina's quality shone through her red-and-blue-framed racket as she took a commanding 5-2 lead and then closed out a famous triumph to leave her Belarusian rival without any major silverware in 2026.

Source: Reuters
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