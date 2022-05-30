Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ruud downs Hurkacz to reach maiden major quarter-final in Paris
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ruud downs Hurkacz to reach maiden major quarter-final in Paris

Ruud downs Hurkacz to reach maiden major quarter-final in Paris

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2022 Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates winning his fourth round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

30 May 2022 10:04PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 12:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Eighth seed Casper Ruud reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he downed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 at the French Open on Monday.

Norway's Ruud, who will face 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark on Wednesday, overcame a brief fightback from his 12th- seeded opponent to achieve one of the goals he had set for himself this season.

"It feels great, it was one of my goals this year. I feel more experienced playing best of five sets," said Ruud, the first Norwegian to reach the last eight at Roland Garros.

"Hubert has improved a lot on clay, he has become a dangerous player on all surfaces; he has a dangerous serve but I did well at returning it today."

After an early trade of breaks, Ruud stole his opponent's serve again to go 3-1 up as Hurkacz double faulted.

He gave the Pole no no room for hope, making only two unforced errors before bagging the set as Hurkacz buried a forehand into the net.

A fine backhand winner down the line gave Ruud the break and a 2-0 lead in the second set, which was another easy affair for the Norwegian as Hurkacz still had to find his range on serve.

The Pole woke up in the third set and it was a different story, with several spectacular exchanges at the net.

Hurkacz peppered the court with winners, was rewarded with a break for 4-2 and held throughout to reduce the arrears.

He stole Ruud's serve right away to take command of the fourth set, only for the Norwegian to fight back for 2-2 with a crosscourt passing shot winner.

Ruud broke decisively for 4-2 as Hurkacz made yet another forehand error.

The Pole saved a match point at 5-2 but bowed out on the second when Ruud fired a crosscourt forehand winner.

Against Rune, Ruud will have experience on his side but the Danish teenager will be a tougher nut to crack as the Norwegian tries to improve on his majors' record.

"Of course it's a new milestone. When I'm playing the tournament, playing the match, I don't really think too much about it," he said.

"Of course, when I'm done with this or when this tournament is over for me I will look back and think that I did a good job and did a good result and made my best result in a Grand Slam.

"I'm still, you know, in tournament mode and not really thinking too much about all these things, about the history and all these milestones and stuff.

"Of course it's a nice feeling. I want to continue, like I said, playing well and hope that I can reach even one more step."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us