Ruud plays through rib injury to face Draper in Madrid Open final

MADRID :Norwegian Casper Ruud did not let a rib injury get in the way of setting up a Madrid Open final showdown with fifth seed Jack Draper as he reached the title match without dropping a set following a 6-4 7-5 win over Francisco Cerundolo on Friday.

Ruud, who ousted Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev in the previous rounds, needed treatment three games into the opening set while he managed to stave off 15 of the 18 break points he faced against the Argentine to move into his third Masters 1000 final.

He will face a red-hot Draper, who advanced to his third final of the season with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Currently ranked world number 15, Ruud is set to break into the top 10 once again but his plans very nearly fell apart as the match got underway.

"I wasn't sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly. I felt something in my rib during the warm-up, just towards the end before going out (on court)," Ruud said.

"I felt it in nearly every shot, especially the serve. Luckily, I got some quick treatment on it. There's not too much you can do, you only have three minutes (with the physio). So I will go and check it out more now."

Ruud said he had a couple of painkillers and started feeling better once the adrenaline kicked in.

"Hopefully it's nothing too bad, it was quite sharp," Ruud added. "Not an ideal start, but I managed to keep it together and play some really good tennis when I had to."

Sunday will be Ruud's 18th final on clay, with only Novak Djokovic among the active players who have reached more finals (34) on the surface.

IN-FORM DRAPER TOPS MUSETTI

Britain's Draper also reached the final without dropping a set and now holds four consecutive wins over Musetti.

"We played a few times in the juniors. It's so nice to play with someone you've grown up with and both to be living out your dreams on the biggest courts," the 23-year-old said.

"Casper is such an experienced player. Someone who's made Grand Slam finals... two on the clay at Roland Garros. I have to bring my A game for sure."

Draper will break into the top five in the world rankings following his impressive run in Madrid, as he chases a second Masters 1000 crown following his triumph at Indian Wells earlier this season.