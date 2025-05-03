Ruud plays through rib injury to reach Madrid Open final

MADRID :Casper Ruud marched into his first Madrid Open final without dropping a set after the Norwegian beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 7-5 in Friday's semi-final despite struggling with a rib injury before the match.

Ruud, who ousted Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev in the previous rounds, needed treatment three games into the opening set while he managed to stave off 15 of the 18 break points he faced to move into his third Masters 1000 final.

Currently ranked world number 15, Ruud is set to break into the top 10 once again but his plans very nearly fell apart as the match got underway.

"I wasn't sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly. I felt something in my rib during the warmup, just towards the end before going out (on court)," Ruud said.

"I felt it in nearly every shot, especially the serve. Luckily, I got some quick treatment on it. There's not too much you can do, you only have three minutes (with the physio). So I will go and check it out more now."

Ruud said he had a couple of painkillers and started feeling better once the adrenaline kicked in.

"Hopefully it's nothing too bad, it was quite sharp," Ruud added. "Not an ideal start, but I managed to keep it together and play some really good tennis when I had to."

Sunday will be Ruud's 18th final on clay, with only Novak Djokovic among the active players who have reached more finals (34) on the surface.

Briton Jack Draper and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti will play the second semi-final later on Friday.