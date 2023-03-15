Logo
Sport

Ryan Redington arrives in Nome, Alaska to win Iditarod sled dog race
Ryan Redington leaves the Rohn checkpoint after a quick stop, carrying straw to rest his team during the long run to Nikolai during the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race in Alaska, U.S. March 8, 2021. Zachariah Hughes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Iditarod winner Ryan Redington, whose grandfather Joe Redington Sr. is known as the founding father of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race, poses with his lead dogs Ghost and Sven at the finish line in Nome, Alaska, U.S. March 14, 2023. The Nome Nugget/Diana Haecker via REUTERS
Iditarod winner Ryan Redington, whose grandfather Joe Redington Sr. is known as the founding father of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race, speaks with fans at the finish line in Nome, Alaska, U.S. March 14, 2023. The Nome Nugget/Diana Haecker via REUTERS
Aaron Burmeister mushes near Shell Lake during the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in Alaska, U.S. March 14, 2021. Loren Holmes/ADN/Pool via REUTERS
Aliy Zirkle begins her final Iditarod dog sled race, which is being held in a closed loop through the wilderness due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Willow, Alaska, U.S., March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
15 Mar 2023 06:44AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 06:59AM)
Ryan Redington, who hails from a family of hall-of-fame mushers, reached Nome, Alaska, ahead of his rivals on Tuesday to win the grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in his 16th try.

Redington completed the nearly 1,000-mile (1,610-km) endurance test in eight days, 21 hours and 12:58 minutes, led by his dogs Sven and Ghost, according to the race results posted on the event's website.

“It’s been a goal of mine since a very small child, to win the Iditarod. And I can’t believe it. It finally happened," Remington, 40, said after crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska Public Media reported.

Remington, whose grandfather Joe is known as the "Father of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race" for his work in organising and promoting the event in the late 1960s, raised the trophy in his 16th try.

"It took a lot of work, took a lot of patience, and we failed quite a few times, you know, but we kept our head up high and stuck with the dream," Remington said, according to Alaska Public Media.

Redington, whose father and uncle are also in the Mushing Hall of Fame, left Anchorage along with more than 32 other mushers on March 4 and raced through single-digit temperatures along the way. He will take home the largest share of the race's $500,000 prize.

Source: Reuters

