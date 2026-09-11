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Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
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Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka

Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rybakina beats Gauff to book US Open final against Sabalenka
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 10, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her semi-final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
11 Sep 2026 11:22AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 10 : Elena Rybakina overpowered Coco Gauff 3-6 6-4 6-4 in a fierce U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday to secure a title showdown with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and stay on course for a third Grand Slam crown.

Gauff absorbed relentless pressure and stayed strong from the back to draw errors from the Kazakh, breaking in the sixth game and taking the opening set in front of a roaring crowd that included former first lady Michelle Obama.

Rybakina capitalised on some sloppy play by the fourth-seeded American in the second set to level the match and silence the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Rybakina, 27, gained control with her power and broke to go 5-3 ahead in the decider. Gauff hit back with a break of her own but her comeback bid faltered when she could not hold serve, as Rybakina broke to close out the win.

Source: Reuters
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