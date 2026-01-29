Rybakina beats Pegula, to meet Sabalenka in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 : Elena Rybakina beat Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7) on Thursday to reach the Australian Open final.
Rybakina will meet Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's championship match.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 : Elena Rybakina beat Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7) on Thursday to reach the Australian Open final.
Rybakina will meet Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's championship match.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us