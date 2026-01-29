Logo
Rybakina beats Pegula, to meet Sabalenka in Australian Open final
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts during her semi final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 29, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shakes hands with Jessica Pegula of the U.S. after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
29 Jan 2026 08:15PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:22PM)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 : Elena Rybakina beat Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6(7) on Thursday to reach the Australian Open final.

Rybakina will meet Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's championship match.

Source: Reuters
