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Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot
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Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot

Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarter final match against China's Qinwen Zheng IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shakes hands with China's Qinwen Zheng after winning their quarter final match REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarter final match against China's Qinwen Zheng REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rybakina beats qualifier Zheng to reach US Open semis and secure no. 1 spot
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Mike Segar
10 Sep 2026 02:25AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 9 : Second seed Elena Rybakina ended Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen's stirring U.S. Open run with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory on Wednesday, advancing to the semi-finals and securing the world number one ranking for the first time.

The Australian Open winner, who will replace Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the rankings when they are updated after the tournament, recovered from a slow start and struck 20 winners as she gradually broke down Zheng’s resistance.

Olympic champion Zheng, forced to go through qualifying after a chronic elbow injury disrupted her career, wrote a fine comeback story in New York and exited the court to applause from the crowd.

Rybakina will next play either fifth seed Mirra Andreeva or 2023 winner Coco Gauff.

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Zheng saved five break points in a marathon ninth game before closing out the opening set, but her level dipped in the second set as the Australian Open winner grabbed the momentum. Zheng produced only one winner in the set, compared with 10 from her opponent.

Zheng had done some of her best work in New York when her back was against the wall and she saved three break points in the penultimate game of the third set, but Rybakina’s pressure finally told as Zheng surrendered the decisive break with a double fault.

Source: Reuters
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