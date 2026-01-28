Rybakina downs Swiatek to move into Australian Open semi-finals

(Corrects to Anisimova, not Anisimov, in paragraph 2)

By Michael Church

MELBOURNE, Jan 28 : Fifth seed Elena Rybakina booked her place in the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a dominant second set display to hand six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek a 7-5 6-1 defeat at Melbourne Park.

Looking to lift the trophy for the first time, the 28-year-old will take on either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova for a place in Saturday's final.

Swiatek had made a quick start, breaking Rybakina in the opening game as she punished the Kazakh's second serve but the number-two seed failed to consolidate, immediately surrendering her service advantage.

Both players held serve until the final game, when Swiatek fired into the net to give Rybakina the opening set after almost an hour's play.

Rybakina then made the most of Swiatek's frustrations with her service, taking the second game of the second set by crashing a forehand into the corner with the Pole rooted to the spot.

Swiatek was left questioning a marginal line call as Rybakina broke her serve again before comfortably holding to advance.