Sport

Rybakina to face American Rogers in Wimbledon first round
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 21, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her final match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2023 Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set during her round of 128 match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
30 Jun 2023 05:44PM
LONDON : Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at Wimbledon while top seed Iga Swiatek faces a tough test against China's Zhu Lin.

Friday's draw at the All England Club also pitched American veteran Venus Williams against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the opening round.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Coco Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is positioned to face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

The men's draw followed later.

Source: Reuters

