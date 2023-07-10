Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury

LONDON : Holder Elena Rybakina was given an easy ride into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Brazilian opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired midway through the first set with a back injury.

Rybakina had just broken for a 3-1 lead in the first set when the Brazilian 13th seed winced in pain and clutched her back after netting a backhand.

Haddad Maia called on the physio and kept wincing as her back was being manipulated courtside. After leaving court to receive further treatment she returned in an attempt to resume the match following a 10 minute interval.

However, the way she stiffly bent down to pick up her racket from her chair to resume the contest signalled that the match might soon be over.

She tearfully went through the motions for one more game, clutching her back after every point before shaking her head to confirm that she could no longer continue.