Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina embraces Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia after she retired after sustaining an injury in their fourth round match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her third round match against Britain's Katie Boulter REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia reacts before retiring after sustaining an injury in her fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during her fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
10 Jul 2023 09:22PM
LONDON : Holder Elena Rybakina was given an easy ride into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after Brazilian opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired midway through the first set with a back injury.

Rybakina had just broken for a 3-1 lead in the first set when the Brazilian 13th seed winced in pain and clutched her back after netting a backhand.

Haddad Maia called on the physio and kept wincing as her back was being manipulated courtside. After leaving court to receive further treatment she returned in an attempt to resume the match following a 10 minute interval.

However, the way she stiffly bent down to pick up her racket from her chair to resume the contest signalled that the match might soon be over.

She tearfully went through the motions for one more game, clutching her back after every point before shaking her head to confirm that she could no longer continue.

Source: Reuters

