Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo quarter-finals with neck injury

Oct 30 : World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals on Friday due to a neck injury, sending Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the last four via walkover.

• "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best," the Kazakh said in a statement on the WTA website.

• Rybakina secured the year-end number one ranking after beating compatriot Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

• Fernandez will face Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova for a place in the final.

• Rybakina is expected to compete at next month's season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California.