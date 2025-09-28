Ryder Cup MC steps down after vulgar McIlroy chant

FARMINGDALE, New York :A master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup has stepped down from her role after joining in with a vulgar chant aimed at Europe's Rory McIlroy, the PGA of America said on Sunday.

Video of the woman, American comedian and actress Heather McMahan, showed her repeating a foul-mouthed chant to fire up the home fans at Bethpage Black's first tee early on Saturday.

"Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory Mcllroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup," the PGA of America said in a statement.

The crowd at Bethpage Black, where Europe have a commanding lead over the U.S., was always expected to be a spirited one who would give the home side an edge but many spectators have resorted to launching verbal assaults at players.

At one point during Saturday's action, McIlroy turned toward spectators who would not stop heckling him as he addressed his ball and used an expletive while saying "Guys, shut up."

After the match, the Northern Irishman was asked about the crowd behaviour, which included some spectators taking shots at his personal life and reminders about some of his past shortcomings on the golf course.

"Look, you know, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging. It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not," said McIlroy, who this year became only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors.