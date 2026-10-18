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S Africa 11-0 after rain delays start of second test
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Sport

S Africa 11-0 after rain delays start of second test

18 Oct 2026 04:06PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2026 07:03PM)
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GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 18 : South Africa were 11 for no wicket at lunch after rain curtailed play on the first day of the second test against Australia at St George’s Park on Sunday.

• Aiden Markram was 10 not out and debutant Marques Ackerman on one as only 5.3 overs were possible in the first session.

• Rain delayed the start by two hours after Australia won the toss, with 27 minutes play before the covers came on again and lunch was taken early.

• Australia added an extra seamer to their attack with Scott Boland replacing Nathan Lyon.

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• Kagiso Rabada returns to spearhead the home side’s pace attack after a lengthy injury in place of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

• South Africa dropped wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with Ryan Rickelton taking the gloves and dropping down the batting ordert from opener to number six.

• Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs.

Source: Reuters
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