S Africa build 221-run lead in crucial second test v Sri Lanka

GQEBERHA, South Africa :Seamer Dane Paterson took a career-best 5-71 and Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 48 as South Africa closed the third day of the second test against Sri Lanka at 191 for three in their second innings on Saturday, a lead of 221 runs at St George’s Park.

Paterson helped bowl Sri Lanka out for 328 in their first innings as they lost seven wickets for 67 runs against the South African new ball attack that was led superbly by the 35-year-old seamer.

Captain Bavuma, who already has two half-centuries and a ton in three innings in the series, will resume on the fourth day with Tristan Stubbs (36 not out). The pair have put on a patient 82 for the fourth wicket to steadily build the home side’s lead.

It is a must-win game for both sides in their bid to reach next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s.

Tony de Zorzi was the first wicket to fall in South Africa’s second innings when he was bowled between bat and pad by Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for 19.

First innings centurion Ryan Rickelton (24) was then trapped leg before wicket by Jayasuriya, while Aiden Markram looked in good touch for his 55 before he was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis off the bowling of Vishwa Fernando.

BATTLE FOR WTC FINAL

Scoring was slow through the three sessions on Saturday on a wicket where the new ball has been crucial.

Sri Lanka started the day on 242 for three in their first innings and made South Africa toil in the field for 10 overs before the home side removed Angelo Mathews for 44 just before the new ball was available.

Mathews was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off the bowling of Marco Jansen (2-100), before the lanky seamer had Kamindu Mendis (48) snaffled at second slip by Aiden Markram.

Paterson was brought into the attack and raced through the Sri Lankan lower middle order as he removed visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva (14), Kusal Mendis (16) and Lahiru Kumara (0) in the space of five deliveries.

Kumara was out to a sensational catch diving to his left at gully by Jansen, while Paterson completed his maiden test five-for with the wicket of Vishwa Fernando (2), caught by Verreynne in a superb display of swing bowling.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in Durban last week to win the first of the two-match series.

If South Africa win the second test and beat Pakistan in a two-match home series starting later this month, they will be guaranteed a place in the WTC final.