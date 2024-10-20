Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

S Africa expect tough challenge from Bangladesh, even without Shakib
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

S Africa expect tough challenge from Bangladesh, even without Shakib

S Africa expect tough challenge from Bangladesh, even without Shakib

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - November 6, 2023 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

20 Oct 2024 09:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA : The absence of Shakib Al Hasan has come as a relief to South Africa as they embark on a two-test series in Bangladesh but stand-in captain Aiden Markram does not expect the challenge to be any easier.

Bangladesh’s best-known cricketer was due to bow out in the tests in Dhaka, starting on Monday, and Chittagong, but has not returned home following public anger over his silence during deadly protests in the country.

Shakib, 37, was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India.

Last month he announced his intention to retire from international cricket, expressing the hope he could have a farewell test at home, but he was replaced in the test squad by left-arm spinner Hasan Murad on Friday.

"Shakib is a world-class player and he’s proved it over many years. So it’s a bit of relief that we don’t have to come across him," Markram told a press conference on Sunday ahead of the opening test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

"But we haven’t put too much focus on the fact. Ultimately, they've still got a really strong squad, and are really strong in their home conditions as well."

South Africa were more focused on the expected spin challenge as they look to end a run of 14 tests without a win in Indian sub-continental countries.

"For sure, spin obviously is a big talking point especially being from South Africa. We don't get such conditions like this at home," Markram added.

He has taken over from the injured Temba Bavuma as captain for the first test.

"It's an exciting challenge for us to face, especially as a team that's relatively young and doesn't play too many test matches," Markram said.

"We have no doubt it's going to be tough and it's going to be different for us as a team. You always want to be quietly confident, positive and upbeat that you can win games of cricket regardless where you are in the world."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement