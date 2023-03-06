Logo
S Africa fast bowler Nortje out of second test v West Indies
Sport

S Africa fast bowler Nortje out of second test v West Indies

S Africa fast bowler Nortje out of second test v West Indies

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Anrich Nortje looks at the ball before bowling in the first cricket test match vs West Indies, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

06 Mar 2023 03:37PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 03:37PM)
JOHANNESBURG : South Africa will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the second and final test against West Indies that starts at The Wanderers on Wednesday after he picked up a mild groin injury and is to be rested.

Nortje took a match tally of 6-84 in South Africa’s 87-run first test victory in Pretoria, including first innings figures of 5-36 as he swung the match in the home side’s favour with some fearsome fast bowling.

South Africa have opted not to call up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spin options, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who were left out in the first game.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

Source: Reuters

