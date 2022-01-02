Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

S Africa seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

S Africa seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series

S Africa seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 29, 2021 South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane REUTERS/Rogan Ward

02 Jan 2022 10:44PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2022 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the South Africa One-Day International squad for their three-match home series against India later this month.

The 21-year-old made his test debut against the touring Indians at Centurion Park last week, where he impressed in the second innings.

He is a replacement for fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be available for the ODI series after his abrupt retirement from test cricket on Thursday, while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius earns a recall.

The series starts in Paarl on Jan. 19, with a second match at the same venue and the third game in Cape Town on Jan. 23.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us