Logo
Logo

Sport

S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win

S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win
Cricket - First One Day International - England v South Africa - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - September 2, 2025 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win
Cricket - First One Day International - England v South Africa - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - September 2, 2025 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell, caught by Aiden Markram Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win
Cricket - First One Day International - England v South Africa - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - September 2, 2025 South Africa's Aiden Markram in action as he runs between the wickets Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win
Cricket - First One Day International - England v South Africa - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - September 2, 2025 South Africa's Aiden Markram takes a catch to dismiss England's Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
03 Sep 2025 12:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England :Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Aiden Markram smashed 86 in 55 balls as South Africa skittled England for 131 before chasing down their target with ease to win by seven wickets in 20.5 overs in the first One Day International at Headingley on Tuesday.

South Africa sent England into bat and the home side made a bright start as they reached 82-2 in the 14th over, before losing their last eight wickets for the addition of 49 runs, a woeful batting collapse peppered with poor shot selections.

Only Jamie Smith put up any sort of resistance with a fine 54 from 48 balls, but South African openers Markram and Ryan Rickelton (31 not out from 59 balls) showed the pitch was a good one with a first wicket partnership of 121 in 18.1 overs.

The second match in the three-game series will be played at Lord’s on Thursday. The teams will also contest three Twenty Internationals starting on September 10.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement