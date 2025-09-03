S Africa's Maharaj, Markram punish England in seven-wicket win

LEEDS, England :Keshav Maharaj took 4-22 and Aiden Markram smashed 86 in 55 balls as South Africa skittled England for 131 before chasing down their target with ease to win by seven wickets in 20.5 overs in the first One Day International at Headingley on Tuesday.

South Africa sent England into bat and the home side made a bright start as they reached 82-2 in the 14th over, before losing their last eight wickets for the addition of 49 runs, a woeful batting collapse peppered with poor shot selections.

Only Jamie Smith put up any sort of resistance with a fine 54 from 48 balls, but South African openers Markram and Ryan Rickelton (31 not out from 59 balls) showed the pitch was a good one with a first wicket partnership of 121 in 18.1 overs.

The second match in the three-game series will be played at Lord’s on Thursday. The teams will also contest three Twenty Internationals starting on September 10.